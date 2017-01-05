Florida Teens in a Multi-County Car Chase

"So this just wasn't a couple kids after a high school prom that got into a little bit of trouble."

By Published: Updated:
florida-teens-in-a-multi-county-car-chase

Savannah, Ga — (WSAV/ NBC News) 

 

It certainly wasn’t your normal teen troublemakers 

Take a look at the mess they left behind; breaking into this Target on Commercial Way at 2-30 this morning. The youths then take off. The report tells us that investigators know a lot already and that a lot of this type of crime is coming out of the  Orange County metro Orlando area; this includes the four involved in the burglary this morning. The deputies spotted the four while driving and tried to pull them over and this is when the chance began.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s