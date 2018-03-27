Southern holds auditions for next “Voice of the Eagles” football

Related Coverage Georgia Southern accepting applications for new football PA announcer

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern is looking for their next home game announcer for the 2018 season of Eagles football.

It’s something Senior Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience and Community Relations Gleen Hart says is no easy task. The former Eagle’s voice Dr. Todd Deal set the bar really high.

“Well it’s going to be a very hard job because Dr. Deal, he’s an icon here at Georgia Southern,” says Hart. “He means so much to the program and the university as a whole. He’s kind of set the tone for what we expect.”

Deal retired after 25 years behind the microphone. So what are they looking for in the next voice?

“A True Blue fan of Georgia Southern football and athletics as a whole. To know the history and our traditions. It’s one thing to just call the game and announce it, it’s another thing to understand that if you make a certain call, what it means to our fans.”

But traditions aren’t the only thing the new announcer will have to carry with them. With six home games lined up for the 2018 season, their voice will be heard by more than 25,000 people at Paulson Stadium.

That’s what Southern football great, turned coach, Adrian Peterson says makes game day memorable and exciting.

“It was amazing and you know I was fortunate to have my name called a lot,” says Peterson. “The game day here at Georgia Southern are special and having someone able to bring that extra light on each and every play is huge.”

Southern Athletics will select the top four but the winner will be chosen during the spring football game.

“The fans will get to choose who they like the best and we will go from there with the decision,” says Hart.

The final day to submit your application is Friday March 30th.