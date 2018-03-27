School district provides rocks to stop shooters

(WBRE) — A rural school district in Pennsylvania is stepping up security after receiving national attention following its planned response to ward off school shooters with a bucket of rocks.

Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said in a statement posted on the district’s website there will be extra security starting Monday and “into the near future.”

Helsel says media attention over the district’s planned response to school shooters “has increased our concern regarding the possibility that something may happen,” and says the district will continue to evaluate the situation moving forward.

Last week, Helsel announced a plan to provide every classroom in the district with a “go bucket” as the last line of defense in a series of protocols they follow when there’s a school intruder.

The bucket of rocks is secured in a safe place in each classroom.

Teachers and students have prepared and practiced with drills, but they have not actually thrown the rocks.

