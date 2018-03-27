Pooler welcomes new police chief

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s the day residents and the Pooler Police Department have been waiting for–Pooler’s new police chief will officially step into his new role this week.

Ashley Brown was sworn in as Pooler’s new police chief at the city hall on March 26. Brown is a 24-year-veteran of the Savannah Police Department and has more than a dozen law enforcement honors.

He says “A lot of the challenges and issues that I’ve dealt with in Savannah for the past 24 years are eventually going to be challenges in Pooler. So, when it comes to handling them, I’ll be well versed at them and it won’t be re-inventing the wheel when it’s time to handle them.”

Brown is a long-time resident of Pooler and a graduate of Armstrong State University.