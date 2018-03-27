Grandfather reacts to hearing family died in vacation rental in Mexico

(WOWT) — Ed Major is facing the almost unimaginable task of planning a funeral for his daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

The Sharp family, from Creston, Iowa, was vacationing in Mexico and killed by toxic gas. Their cause of death was confirmed Saturday by Mexican officials.

The bodies of Kevin Sharp, 41, his wife, Amy Sharp, 38 and their children, Sterling, 12 and Adrianna, 7, were found inside a condo at the Mexican resort where they were staying.

“It’s beyond grasp,” Major says.

Major says extended family became concerned when the Sharps didn’t return home for a basketball game.

In his grief, Major is finding comfort remembering special moments with his grandchildren.

“They were really good grandkids. He was turning out to be quite a good golfer and ball player. She was more into fashion. She loved her shoes,” he says.

