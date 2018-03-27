Glynn County Police make arrest in carnival shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County police responded to a shooting at a carnival in the parking lot of the Colonial Mall at Glynn Place on March 24 around 10:15 p.m. Officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was stabilized at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported via helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. The victim received treatment for his injuries overnight and released from the hospital.

As a result of the investigation into this incident, arrest warrants were issued for 18-year-old Brunswick resident Larry Monroe. The Brunswick Police Department assisted Glynn County Police Investigators with attempting to find Monroe Monday evening. Brunswick Police Officers arrested Monroe in the area of the McIntyre Court housing complex on Albany Street.

According to police, he will be charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and he will be held in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police say the shooting was as a result of a fight between two teenagers.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the carnival at the time of the shooting that may have cell phone video or information about the incident to come forward and contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.