Estill Police looking for man accused of child neglect, leaving scene

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Estill Police Department requests help locating Marcus Williams. According to police, he is wanted for driving under suspension and child neglect. Williams is 5’9” tall and 150 lbs.

Estill Police say on March 25 at about 9:40 p.m. they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after a white Honda Accord was observed disregarding a traffic signal. The driver, Williams, fled from the vehicle in the middle of US Hwy 321, leaving a minor child inside and an unlicensed passenger.

The passenger, Deshawn Q. Grant, was arrested for giving False Information to Police and the child was placed in the custody on his grandmother. The Department of Social Services was notified regarding the neglect.

If you have information on Williams’ location, call Hampton County Dispatch at 803-943-9261 or call 911.