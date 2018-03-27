Community Corner: Annual triathlon honors life of local trainer

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It’s an athletic series that aims to promote ‘the good life.’
Now in its fifth year, the ‘Ride on Ryan Sprint Triathlon’ is dedicated to the memory Ryan Williams– a beloved trainer who passed away in 2013.
Since then, Ryan’s older sister, Stacie New, has made it her mission to keep his memory alive by giving back to the community.

Ride On Ryan
Saturday, April 28
8 a.m.
L. Scott Stell Community Park
www.rideonryan.com
(912) 665-1167

