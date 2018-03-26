Victim’s family pleads for answers in Hampton Co. triple homicide

Related Coverage Coroner IDs victims in Hampton County triple homicide

VARNVILLE, Sc. (WSAV) – Three people were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside a home in Varnville. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the triple homicide, while the families wait patiently for answers.

“Everybody loved her. She was a good girl, she never did nothing to hurt nobody. She went to school, I was at her graduation,” Birdie Sanders, told News Three about her granddaughter Lameka Warren, who was one of the victims shot and killed Sunday.

“She just turned 19 in January,” her aunt, Nadine Daughtry added, “She was supposed to be starting a new job at Walmart in Beaufort.”

Daughtry and Sanders stood with Warrens mother, sister, and aunts, “We don’t have any answers on why it was her… I mean…we don’t know…” Daughtry said.

Warren’s family said she and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Ghazi Duckett, were staying with 32-year-old Frankie Johnson in his home off Priscilla Lane.

“I know her boyfriend was never no trouble maker like that,” Warren’s mother said.

The family is asking the public for answers.

“Everybody knows, nobody is safe, at the end of the day,” Daughtry plead, “If you know anything, just call in anonymously, call in off of somebody else’s phone, don’t show your number, anything will help solve the case.”

“One thing I want, her death to be solved,” Sanders said, “And we gon’ wait on this. It’s gon’ hurt us, we’re a strong family.”

Hampton County Sheriff TC Smalls told News Three Monday that the investigation is ongoing and they will release more details later in the week.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 866-942-1120 or email sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org.