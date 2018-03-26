Uber Eats launches in Savannah this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Uber Eats is coming to The Hostess City.

On Tuesday, March 27, the app will offer food delivery from more than 80 restaurants in Savannah.

Restaurants including Wiley’s Championship BBQ, Smith Brothers Butcher Shop, B&D Burgers, Sandfly BBQ, Tubby’s Tank House, Zunzi’s, Your Pie, and Ms. Polly’s Cake Giants will be included on the app.

The Uber Eats app is free to download here.

Here’s how it works:

Pick a delivery location

Add the address where you’d like your meal delivered

Browse to find the perfect meal

Place the order — either for pickup or schedule it to arrive whenever is most convenient

Track delivery progress with updates

Enjoy!

Uber Eats is offering a $5 discount on your first order. Just use the promotion code LETSEATSAVANNAH at checkout.