Uber Eats launches in Savannah this week

By Published:
courtesy Uber Eats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Uber Eats is coming to The Hostess City.

On Tuesday, March 27, the app will offer food delivery from more than 80 restaurants in Savannah.

Restaurants including Wiley’s Championship BBQ, Smith Brothers Butcher Shop, B&D Burgers, Sandfly BBQ, Tubby’s Tank House, Zunzi’s, Your Pie, and Ms. Polly’s Cake Giants will be included on the app.

The Uber Eats app is free to download here.

Here’s how it works:

  • Pick a delivery location
  • Add the address where you’d like your meal delivered
  • Browse to find the perfect meal
  • Place the order — either for pickup or schedule it to arrive whenever is most convenient
  • Track delivery progress with updates
  • Enjoy!

Uber Eats is offering a $5 discount on your first order. Just use the promotion code LETSEATSAVANNAH at checkout.

