Savannah Fire crews extinguish fire at Checkers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A kitchen fryer caught fire at a Checker’s Monday morning, causing the restaurant to close.

According to Savannah Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the Abercorn Street location around 10:15 a.m.

The restaurant broke out in smoke and flames due to the fire extending into the ceiling.

Savannah Fire officials say there were three employees inside of the building at the time of the fire. They were all unharmed.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The building sustained “significant” smoke and water damage. Officials say electricity was cut and the restaurant was closed.

No word yet when the restaurant will reopen.

