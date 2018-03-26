Pulse nightclub shooter’s dad was FBI informant; lawyers ask for mistrial

By Published:
Pulse Orlando, Shooting
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is going on trial Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in federal court. Thirty-one-year-old Noor Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her deceased husband Omar Mateen in planning the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they’ve only just been told that the attacker’s father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.

Salman is accused of helping her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where he killed 49 people.

Her lawyers’ federal court motion filed Monday says prosecutors contacted them Saturday night and told them about Seddique Mateen’s relationship with the FBI.

Salman is standing trial on accusations of aiding her husband in the attack against the gay nightclub in Florida.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s