Mourners begin 3 days of remembrance for Georgia’s Zell Miller

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. (AP) – Three days of public remembrance have begun for Zell Miller, who served as both Georgia’s governor and U.S. senator.

Mourners are gathering Monday at Young Harris College in Miller’s hometown.

Miller died Friday at his home in Young Harris at the age of 86. He served two terms as Georgia governor from 1991 until 1999 and was appointed to the Senate in 2000.

Monday’s funeral on the campus of Miller’s alma mater includes several hymns and a eulogy from Democratic strategist Paul Begala.

A second service is scheduled Tuesday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta. Miller will then lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda for the remainder of the day.

He will be honored Wednesday with an executive state funeral, with Gov. Nathan Deal presiding.