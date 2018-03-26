FCC studying whether all cell phone calls are routed to right 911 emergency center

|

If you have an emergency and you reach for a phone to call 911, chances are that phone will be a cell. Now the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is looking into how many call phone calls are mistakenly routed to the wrong jurisdiction. It says it’s especially concerned about calls made near state lines because those calls are routed from nearby cell towers. Using our area as an example, if you are in Savannah near Jasper County, South Carolina, there’s at least some chance that call might be routed to South Carolina.

“In some cases a 911 call from your cell phone may not connect you to the the right emergency dispatch center. This can waste precious time that simply cannot be spared in an emergency, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

At the Savannah Police Department 911 Communication Center, we’re told up to 700,000 calls are received every year. Not all are emergencies but many are and right now, about 85 percent of all calls are coming from cell phones. But officials say over the years, they have developed a good system and very few calls are not routed to the right place.

“We have a system to where it does go to the nearest cell tower and then we can go ahead and make where it’s closer and re-transmit and re-transmit to where it actually sometimes are able to get it within a foot of your location,” says Shannon Anderson, Senior Communication Officer.

Anderson says there can be issues of course. She says sometimes calls might be misrouted because of the carrier or even the phone itself, but again she says the call going to the wrong place is becoming more rare.

Meanwhile, the FCC says it’s concerned about calls transmitted from the tower and not the phone itself. “Recent advances in technology could make this possible…we’re also thinking about what role the FCC can play in spurring these improvements,” said Pai’s statement.

Anderson says it would be good to have even more ways to pinpoint a cell phone’s location. She says in any call phone call to 911, it’s important to able to tell a dispatcher as much as possible about your location. If you are close to the state lines of South Carolina, she says make it clear that you are in Chatham County for example.

We’re also advised that you can double check with your wireless carrier to ascertain what kind of location services are provided as there are two tiers of service that can be purchased.