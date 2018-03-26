Enthusiasts attend Gun Show the same weekend as March For Our Lives

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Thousands of people took part in ‘March For Our Lives‘ on Saturday to advocate for stricter gun laws and a ban on assault weapons. At the same time, firearm enthusiasts attended a gun show in Savannah.

The Eastman Gun Show, a fairly common event, is held several times a year in Savannah. It’s an opportunity for Coastal Empire residents to purchase weapons for hunting, recreational or defensive purposes.

Fourteen-year-old Reagen Mosley attended the gun show with her father. She told News 3, “we love guns, and I’m the next generation, so I figured I may as well come and show my support for it.”

However, many marchers said on Saturday that they found the timing, one month after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, to be in poor taste.

“I think it’s easier for people to get weapons at a gun show and less background checks so I think that needs to have reform in it itself,” said Niki Sarantos, a parent and public school teacher who attended the march.

Although students in the streets were pushing for gun reform, not advocating against the right to bear arms, gun owners at the Civic Center said that the two events are unrelated.

“This plan was dated way before then, so I don’t see why you couldn’t have a gun show debating whether or not something else happened this weekend or not,” said Alex Moore, a gun owner who came out to the Gun Show.

Organizers for the March For Our Lives warned people not to protest at the Gun Show. They said that their permit did not extend past Forsyth Park, where their march ended.