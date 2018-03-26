Coroner IDs victims in Hampton County triple homicide

VARNVILLE, S.C. — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating a triple homicide that took place in the early morning hours of 3/25/18 at 148 Priscilla Lane in Varnville.

According to the coroner, the victims are identified as 32-year-old Frankie Johnson, Jr., 24-year-old Ghazi Duckett and 19-year-old Lemetia Warren.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office immediately through the following options: (803) 914-2200, Toll Free Tip Line: (866) 942-1120, Email: sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org ,

Hampton County Dispatch at (803) 943-9261, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) at (803) 896-7133 or in person. Callers may remain anonymous.