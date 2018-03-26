Coroner identifies victim in fatal Okatie crash

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday morning in Beaufort County.

Just after 10:00 a.m. the driver of a Toyota Avalon was traveling westbound on Highway 278 near Community College Drive.

Officials say he went off the road and struck a tree.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Stephen Goodin of Sun City in Jasper County.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt. No other details on the accident have been released.

