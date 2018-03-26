Community Corner: Savannah State taking submissions for SSU Indie Film Festival

By Published:

The 4th SSU Indie Film Fest is looking for filmmakers far and wide to participate in this year’s program.

The submission period is now open to everyone worldwide until March 31, 2018 in a variety of categories.  Films can be from 3 to 15 minutes in length.

In Monday’s Community Corner, we sit down with Kareem McMichael, co-coordinator and festival director, to talk about this year’s extravaganza, and how you can get involved.

To learn more about the guidelines and rules, and to submit a film, visit http://ssuindiefilmfest.weebly.com, call 912-358-3352 or email ssuindf@gmail.com.

