SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating after an adult drowned at The Landings on Skidaway Island Monday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but there appears to be no foul play.

According to Chatham Emergency Services spokesperson Phil Koster, crews responded to the scene around 9:00 a.m. and found the person dead on arrival.

The Chatham County Police Department is investigating.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.