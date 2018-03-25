Pet of the Week: Lily and Ivy

This week we have an adoptable pair, Lily and Ivy:

Savannah Cat mixes Lilly and Ivy are sisters that are an extremely bonded pair that almost look identical to one another yet their personalities couldn’t be more opposite if they tried. It’s the best of both worlds because they both are so precious, loving and total sweethearts once they warm up and feel at home.They are both amazing travelers. They will sleep 12+ hours in a car as experienced during the hurricane evacuation and cuddle together in their carrier. As long as they are together they are perfectly happy and their best selves come out. Lilly will become distressed if she can’t find Ivy. Before they were rescued, they survived their ordeal in the wild as babies together so their bond is very strong. Ivy for Lilly is essentially like a baby with her security blanket, instead of a blanket, it is actually her sister!

Lily- She is the shyer of the two but absolutely loves affection. She loves to snuggle up with a warm fleece blanket on the lap of her human and will purr contently while looking up at you with her loving eyes and beautiful face.

She loves her purple ball, carries it around like her baby and she even knows how to play fetch. She is very food motivated and loves treats. She would be very easy to teach tricks too because of how treat motivated she is. She’s very vocal and loves to be on schedule. She will be sure to let you know if you forget to feed her or if she wants a little more. One thing that’s more unique about her is she loves to have her belly rubbed like a puppy.

Ivy- She’s the more independent, quiet, laid back and mellow of the two. She’s up for anything and really has a relaxed personality. She is really good with children of all ages and when picked up she turns to putty and goes limp like a little rag doll. She is always purring and seems chill no matter what might be going on. She is not a lap cat like her sister but loves to be loved on. She also enjoys her squishy face being scratched.

Ivy is excellent with all children and very tolerant. Lilly would do better if the child is at least 5 years old, gentle, quieter and if a calmer demeanor. Both were fostered in a home with dogs but may need some time to adjust to new dogs. They would do better with calmer, very cat loving dogs.