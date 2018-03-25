Memorial Day Coach Performs At The Apollo

Savannah, GA – Memorial Day Football Coach Joshua Peavy reached the mountain top last season as the Blue Thunder won the GISA State Championship. Football isn’t Coach Peavy’s only passion, he’s also a pastor at Pooler’s Reborn Nation Ministry and he loves to sing.

“I mean hours upon hours in my room rehersing practicing and just kind of teach myself and going through different artists and going through different notes. It’s been a passion really my entire life,” said Peavy.

Josh’s talent got national attention and he was invited to perform on the relaunched “Showtime At The Apollo” show hosted by Steve Harvey. Coach Peavy knew that stepping on that historic stage was a huge moment for his singing career.

“You know all these big names and the biggest one for me was Luther Vandross got his start there. So when you’re walking in this theater, this historical excellence that has been in that place it’s a very humbling and sobering thought like here I am the greats have been here. This is an opportunity,” said Peavy.

The singing pastor seized the opportunity and the usually harsh Apollo crowd embraced his performance.

“From the get go they were with it. Then it became just trying to hold back the emotion while you’re singing, because then this excitment, this energy, this breath taking moment happened it was up there with one of the top ten experiences in my life,” said Peavy

Crushing his performance at the Apollo was an amazing individual achievement, but how did it compare to winning the State crown? “It was one of the greatest group achievements I’ve ever been a part of, if not the greatest group achievement I’ve been a part of. Then the Apollo was more of an individual thing I will be honest with you I shared tears at both events,” said Peavy.

Josh will continue to chase his dream for a music career. He wanted his journey to the national stage to also inspire those around them to chase their dreams.

“It can be a reality but you’ve got to put the work in, the time in and you got to keep the faith.”

Josh also invites everyone to join him at the Reborn Nation services which are held Sunday’s at Pooler Stadium Cinemas at 10 a.m.

For more information on Joshua click here: http://joshuapeavymusic.com/