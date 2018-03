Glynn County — (WSAV)

Glynn County Police Detectives are investigating a shooting at Eagles Pointe Apartments off Crispen Blvd.

It happened just before 5 pm.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived to find a 17-year-old male shot inside an apartment.

He was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System – Brunswick Campus in critical condition.

This investigation is in the early stages, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear. Investigators are on scene.