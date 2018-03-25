Georgia Southern Sweeps App State

Courtesy: Georgia Southern Athletics

STATESBORO – Georgia Southern Baseball scored 10 unanswered runs to erase a 4-1 deficit and sweep Appalachian State with an 11-4 win on Saturday night. The win capped a doubleheader sweep over the Mountaineers in a game that was moved up due to a rainy forecast for Sunday. The Eagles improve to 12-11 on the year and are 5-1 in league play. Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

SCORING INNINGS

Top 2nd – Two quick Mountaineer hits in the second set the table for runs to score on a single to right and a ground ball to the first. The 2-0 lead was App State’s first lead of the series.

Bottom 2nd – Noah Searcy reached on a one out walk and came around to score when Christian Avant reached on a three-base throwing error.

Top 4th – A two-run home run in the fourth after a leadoff walk extended App’s lead to 4-1 as starting pitcher David Johnson left the game in favor of Cole Whitney who worked three no-hit innings.

Bottom 4th – Mason McWhorter sparked a three run fourth inning with a solo home run. Two hit batters set the table for Blake Simmons to single to third base to plate one, while a Nolan Tressler RBI fielder’s choice tied the game at 4-4.

Bottom 6th – Georgia Southern took the lead and blew the game open with five runs in the sixth inning. Tressler drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single before Steven Curry drove in a run with a single off the pitcher’s backside. Jason Swan singled through the left side to plate two, while Mitchell Golden drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt, making the lead 9-4.

Bottom 8th – The Eagles tacked on two insurance runs in the eighth inning to push the lead to 11-4. Curry’s double to the gap in left set the table for Golden to drive in the run with a single through the right side. Golden moved up on two wild pitches. An error by the App State first baseman allowed Golden to score as the Eagles cemented the series sweep.

NOTES

– Cole Whitney scored his second win of the season with three innings of scoreless relief. He did not allow a hit and logged two strikeouts to improve to 2-1 on the year. He pitched twice on Saturday, becoming the first Eagle to appear twice in one day since Jason Richman against Arkansas State in 2015.

– Braxton Johns earned his second save of the year, pitching three shutout innings while allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

– Mason McWhorter capped a big day with a pair of home runs. He hit a grand slam in game one and a solo job in game two.

– Georgia Southern has won four-straight games to match a season-high win streak.

– The last series sweep for the Eagles came in 2016 when the Eagles took all three against the Mountaineers in Boone. The sweep came in a similar fashion, winning the Friday night opener before sweeping the weather-adjusted Saturday doubleheader.

NEXT GAME

Georgia Southern will travel to the Capitol City for a Tuesday night tilt against Georgia Tech. First pitch at Russ Chandler Stadium is set for 6 p.m.