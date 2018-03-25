Erk’s Grandson Comes Back To Statesboro

By Published:

Statesboro, GA – Erk Russell is one of the most respected figures in Georgia Southern’s history. At the 7th Annual Erk Russell Football Classic, a member of the legendary coach’s family will be back on the sidelines. Davis “Rooster” Russell will lead his Bremen Blue Devils against the Raburn County Wildcats.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2018 Erk Russell Classic:

Pinewood vs Bulloch Academy at 10:00 a.m.

Bremen vs Raburn County at 6:00 p.m.

Burke County vs. Benedictine at 9:00 p.m.

All games will be played at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, GA.

 

