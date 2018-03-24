Students, allies join March For Our Lives in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga – Thousands of students, parents and teachers joined the nationwide call to action, ‘March For Our Lives,’ in Savannah.

The rally started in Wright Square and ended at Forsyth Park. It was organized by Devyn Bauer and Kylie Ruffino, two Savannah College of Art and Design students, who said they are ‘fed up’ with repeated acts of violence in schools.

Marchers were shouting “enough is enough” and “time’s up” while carrying signs demanding for stricter gun laws and a ban on assault weapons. The movement began with survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, but activists in Savannah told News 3 that it ends with the entire country on its feet.

Ruffino’s mother, a public school teacher in Texas, said she is turning her fears into progress. “Being a teacher myself in a high school, it’s very scary and a daunting thing to go to school sometimes,” she said.

One SCAD student told News 3, “too many students are dying in places that they shouldn’t be worried: in schools, in churches in movie theaters. These are not places that we should be worried to go. These are places we should be having fun and learning.”

Students were also encouraging one another to write letters to their local legislators and register to vote. They told News 3, if their lawmakers do not effect real change, they will vote for new politicians who will.