Senior Citizens Inc. holds 8th Annual Miles for Meals 5K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Runners, walkers, kids and even pets woke up early Saturday morning for the 8th Annual Miles for Meals 5K.
The 5K benefits the work of Senior Citizens Inc. (SCI), which benefits more than 10,000 older adults and their families each year in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty counties.
The race kicked off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Senior Citizens, Inc. on Bull Street.
WSAV was a proud sponsor of this year’s event. Our own Ben Katko had the opportunity to emcee the race.
Saturday’s run/walk will help SCI’s mission to help end senior hunger and loneliness in the community.
