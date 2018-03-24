Watch Live: March For Our Lives Special Report at 1 p.m.

After more than a month of preparation, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in March For Our Lives (MFOL).

The March For Our Lives movement is led by students across the nation demanding for an end to gun violence and mass shootings.

A shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida sparked the MFOL movement.

