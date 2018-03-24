Watch Live: March For Our Lives Special Report at 1 p.m.

By Published: Updated:

After more than a month of preparation, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in March For Our Lives (MFOL).

The March For Our Lives movement is led by students across the nation demanding for an end to gun violence and mass shootings.

A shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida sparked the MFOL movement.

News 3 will have a live broadcast Saturday with team coverage of area marches happening — from Savannah to Bluffton.

Watch on-air on WSAV or online starting at 1 p.m.

March For Our Lives

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s