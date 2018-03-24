Watch Live: March For Our Lives Special Report at 1 p.m.

After more than a month of preparation, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in March For Our Lives (MFOL).
The March For Our Lives movement is led by students across the nation demanding for an end to gun violence and mass shootings.
A shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida sparked the MFOL movement.
News 3 will have a live broadcast Saturday with team coverage of area marches happening — from Savannah to Bluffton.
Watch on-air on WSAV or online starting at 1 p.m.
March For Our Lives
March For Our Lives x
Latest Galleries
-
Effingham Health System is a Four Star Hospital
-
Effingham Health System is a Four Star Hospital
-
Services for Capt. Earnest “Moe” McDuffie
-
SC churches vandalized
-
Students protest gun violence
-
Georgia Southern Alumni Helps Olympic Athletes stay in Tip-Top Shape
-
2008 Refinery Explosion Victims
-
Girl Scouts in ATL
-
Tormenta FC brings big changes to Statesboro
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration