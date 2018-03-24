March For Our Lives happening at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern students are gearing up to join the nation wide march.

Members of Southern’s NAACP, Young Democrats, the Gay Straight Alliance and the March for Our Lives committee spent Friday handing out flyers and gathering support.

They’re hoping it’ll send a bigger message for change in stricter gun laws and protecting students.

“It’s all about student safety,” says March for Our Lives committee member Michael Woody. “It’s students that have been getting shot. Students are risking their lives just going to take an exam every day. We want representatives to be the galvanized change. They pass our laws, but they also represent us.”

The Statesboro march starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Rotunda outside Russell Union. There will be a rally and vigil following the march.