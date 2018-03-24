Hundreds gather in Bluffton for March for Our Lives

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Nearly 800 people came to H.E. McCracken Middle School for Bluffton’s own version of March for Our Lives.

The Saturday morning crowd included dozens of kids, students and adults, who came together for one cause — to make a statement about school safety.

“We are here using our voices for change,” explained 15-year-old Amy Hughey. “We are here to show support for students across the nation and most importantly, we are here to show that students are very strong and we are numerous, and we will not be backing down.”

The chants were loud as the entire group march down Bluffton Parkway.

“We united will never be defeated.”

The message from H.E. McCracken’s Principal to the crowd was simple. He asked everyone to hold up the peace sign and follow his lead.

“What we are asking for is not too much to ask,” said Amy Hughey. “We are asking for our safety. We are asking for metal detectors because we are not safe. We are asking for more guards because we are not safe. And we are asking for gun reform because we are not safe.”

Students as young as 13 took to the podium at the rally to have their say.

“What we are asking for is safer schools, not just for students but for teachers staff and administrators too,” explained Avery Chen, a 7th grader. “We are asking for gun reform, we are asking for the killing to stop. What we are asking for is how many more lives, children’s lives does it take to get legislators attention.”

“I don’t want to come to school every day and think oh this could be my last day,” said Ethan Goodpaster. “I don’t want to be solving a math problem and hear, lockdown, get under the tables.”

As the march traveled down Bluffton Parkway, many cars passed by hands on the horns to show support for the kids, the adults and the message.

“People keep thinking we are trying to ban guns, and we are trying to end it all. you can’t,” said Jacob Springsteen, Bluffton student. “The goal is to minimize it as much as you can and stop it when it does happen.”

This crowd agreed with that statement and used their voices to show it.

“Not one more. Not one more. not one more,” they chanted.

Everyone at the rally said this was exactly the turnout they hoped for. They plan to make sure this doesn’t just end with a rally and march –but with action.