Washington braces for ‘March For Our Lives’

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — As many as 500,000 teens and adults are expected at Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

It’s part of a nationwide day of anti-gun violence protests following last month’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The rally in Washington is one of more than 800 events planned worldwide Saturday that are pushing for stricter gun laws.

A number of featured speakers and musical guests are expected to attend including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

14 teens and three adults were killed in the February 14th shooting when a former student opened fire with an assault rifle.

Students are also planning a nationwide school walk-out on April 20, which marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

