GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — A school district has released bus camera video capturing the moment a tree fell on top of a bus.

Six students from Southside High School in Greenville County were on board Wednesday when the tree fell.

Five were hurt in the accident and were taken to the hospital. But as bad as the video looks, the injuries are minor.

The driver was not injured.

The Highway Patrol says strong winds likely played a factor in the tree falling.

