Students prepare signs in anticipation for Savannah’s March for Our Lives

Meredith Stutz Published:
Student walk out
FILE- This March 14, 2018 file photo shows Students sitting in silence as they rally in front of the White House in Washington. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In the wake of a Valentine's Day shooting, a handful of Parkland, Fla., teenagers are on the cusp of pulling off what could be one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million expected in DC and more than 800 sister marches planned across every continent. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV). In a matter of hours, hundreds of thousands of students are expected take part in the March for Our Lives.

The event is in response to the massacre in Parkland, Florida. On Valentine’s Day, a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Now students all over the country have organized nearly 700 marches demanding change to current gun laws.

On Friday night, a group of teenagers gathered at the Sentient Bean near Forsyth Park to make signs to carry in the Savannah’s march.

Their messages include: Enough is Enough, Never Again, and People Over Profits.

Two SCAD freshmen are organizing the march. The two are demanding local and national elected leaders raise the minimum age for certain gun purchases, enforce stronger background checks, and ban assault rifles.

According to the group’s Facebook Event Page, more than a thousand people have expressed interesting in coming or plan to attend, which is on target for the organizer’s goal.

One of the organizers, Devyn Bauer, encourages everyone to come out to the march, even if they don’t see eye-to-eye with every one of the platform proposals.

“Use your voice, stand up for what you believe in. And honestly, even though it’s a serious topic enjoy yourself applaud yourself and those around you for coming up and using your voice which I believe is your most powerful weapon,” Bauer said.

The march starts at 1:00 p.m. at Wright Square and will end at Forsyth Park. WSAV will have live coverage starting at 1:00 p.m. on-air and online.

 

 

