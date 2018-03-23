Students, community to gather for March For Our Lives Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of students, parents and teachers are marching together tomorrow, March 24, to call for an end to gun violence and tougher gun laws. And, communities here in Savannah are lending their voices to the cause.

News 3 will air a one-hour special on the March For Our Lives event at 1 p.m. on March 24.

The Savannah March for Our Lives rally will start in Wright Square and then travel to the south end of Forsyth Park.

The March for Our Lives will take place in cities across the nation and is organized by the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and faculty members last month.

Much like the Women’s March, the Florida shooting victims will take their march straight to the capitol. With the momentum from the national school walkouts still going strong, students say they won’t stop fighting until lawmakers make real changes.

Kylie Ruffino, a freshman at Savannah College of Art and Design, is one of the organizers for March For Our Lives Savannah. She said, “Instead of being scared, and instead of sitting around and not really doing anything about it, I really admire the Florida survivors for taking so much initiative and taking their voices to Congress–and it’s my time, too.”

If you are interested in joining in on our local march, marchers will meet tomorrow, March 24, at Wright Square at 12:30 p.m. They will then march from Wright Square to the south end of Forsyth Park near the tennis courts.

For more information on the Savannah march, click here.