Savannah man indicted in December murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man has been formally charged with the murder of 40-year-old Theron Warner.

George Bostick was indicted for two counts Felony Murder, one Count Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony and two counts Aggravated Assault.

Police found Warner dead from shooting-related injuries on Dec. 15, 2017. Detectives determined he was previously engaged in criminal activity with Bostick.

They say Bostick’s actions ultimately led to the shooting death of Warner.

He was also charged with one count Aggravated Assault and one count Family Violence for an incident in June 2017. Bostick allegedly tried to choke someone.