SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Trip Advisor announced their Top 20 U.S. destinations and Savannah, Georgia made number 17. The website noted Savannah’s Historic District, Bonaventure Cemetery and Cathedral of St. John the Baptist as some of the top things to do in the city.

Savannah beat out Branson, Missouri, Myrtle Beach and Boston in the category. New York City topped the list and neighbors Charleston, S.C. made number 15.

For the complete list of Top Destinations, click here.