RBC Heritage Adds Four to Field with Sponsor Exemptions

Story Courtesy RBC Heritage

Jonathan Byrd, Darren Clarke, Philip Knowles, Dru Love and Boo Weekley have all been granted sponsors’ exemptions into the 50th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event is being held April 9-15, 2018 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

They will join a field that already includes defending champion Wesley Bryan and Team RBC Ambassador and number one ranked player in the world Dustin Johnson. Team RBC Ambassadors and past champions Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are also vying for a chance to win another Tartan jacket.

Byrd grew up in Anderson, South Carolina and played golf at Clemson. He has earned five PGA TOUR victories and won the Web.com Tour Championship in 2017. He will be making his 14th start at Harbour Town.

Clarke has carded three PGA TOUR victories including the 2011 Open Championship. The Irishman has also earned 15 International victories. Clarke visited Hilton Head Island recently to open Darren Clarke’s Tavern, a steak house located on the Island’s south end but hasn’t competed at the RBC Heritage since 2006.

Knowles earned his exemption by winning the 2017 Players Amateur, an event run by the Heritage Classic Foundation each summer. The University of North Florida golfer clinched the win on the second playoff hole. The Bradenton, Florida native started the final round four shots back and finished with seven birdies and no bogies. He will be making his first PGA TOUR start.

Love is 5-time champion Davis Love III’s son. The Sea Island native has competed in eight PGA TOUR events since graduating from Alabama in 2017. His RBC Heritage debut will be the first time three generations have competed at Harbour Town. His grandfather played in the first tournament in 1969 and again in 1970.

Weekley won back to back tournaments at Harbour Town in 2007 and 2008. In 2013, he earned a third plaid jacket, this time at the Dean and Deluca Invitational at Colonial. He will be competing in the RBC Heritage for the 12th time.