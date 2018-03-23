Protest over police shooting delays NBA game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Protesters decrying this week’s fatal shooting of an unarmed black man formed a human chain blocking fans trying to attend a professional basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

The protest briefly delayed the game Thursday while dozens of police attempted to clear entrances.

There was shouting but no apparent violence as frustrated fans waited outside. The basketball teams began the game nearly a half-hour late in a mostly empty Golden 1 Center.

The protesters earlier marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto a nearby freeway, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like “Sac PD: Stop killing us!”

They are angry over the fatal shooting Sunday of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Police say they feared he had a handgun, but investigators found only a cellphone.