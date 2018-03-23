Protest over police shooting delays NBA game

By Published:
People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to a call of a man breaking at least three vehicle windows Sunday night. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot in the backyard of his grandmother's home, where he was staying. Video footage released Wednesday shows the officers yelling that Clark had a gun before firing. No gun was found at the scene. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Protesters decrying this week’s fatal shooting of an unarmed black man formed a human chain blocking fans trying to attend a professional basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

The protest briefly delayed the game Thursday while dozens of police attempted to clear entrances.

There was shouting but no apparent violence as frustrated fans waited outside. The basketball teams began the game nearly a half-hour late in a mostly empty Golden 1 Center.

The protesters earlier marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto a nearby freeway, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like “Sac PD: Stop killing us!”

They are angry over the fatal shooting Sunday of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Police say they feared he had a handgun, but investigators found only a cellphone.

