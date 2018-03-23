Port Wentworth City Council votes to cut ties with long-time City Administrator

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Port Wentworth is in the market for a new City Administrator.

After 17 years of service, Phillip Claxton was asked to resign by Mayor Gary Norton. Four members of council told Norton they couldn’t work with Claxton but neither them or Norton will give WSAV an official explanation.

At last month’s council meeting, Claxton was asked by Norton for his resignation. Since then he was put on paid administrative leave.

On Thursday night, dozens of people poured into the Port Wentworth to find out the fate of Claxton.

“There’s a lot of people who know him and lot of people who love him to death so there’s no reason for him to be gone,” Port Wentworth resident Scott Stevens said.

“He’s always done the proper thing, not the popular thing and there is a faction that is run by the dollar rather by the rules,” Former Garden City mayor and current Port Wentworth resident Andy Quinney said.”Those are in power now can adhere to the wishes of the one who is kinda paying their ways.”

During the executive session, the council voted and approved a negotiated severance package to officially cut ties with Claxton. Whlie Claxton did not attend the meeting, his lawyer did and told the crowd Claxton appreciates all of the support he has received over the years. His lawyer told the crowd the severance package was mutually agreed upon. WSAV learned the amount was higher than Claxton’s initial contract allotted.

Norton told WSAV he looks forward to moving Port Wentworth and will begin looking to hire a new administrator as soon as possible.