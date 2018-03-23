Our Hometown: Tybee Post Theatre presents ‘Shirley Valentine’

The New York Post calls it “Absolutely smashing!”

The New York Daily News says it is “A joyful, captivating piece of theatre.”

This weekend, the Savannah Community Theatre and Tybee Post Theater present the critically acclaimed play, “Shirley Valentine.”

The one woman show stars Malinda Davis Smith.

There are four performances: This Saturday, March 24, at 7:30 pm; Sunday, March 25, 3 pm; and March 30-31, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for the show are $20.

912-472-4790.

Dinner Theater tickets— which includes a Three-course price-meal at The Sundae Cafe— are $55.