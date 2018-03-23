SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

DIEZEL

This week’s Perfect Pet is ready to play. Meet Diezel. He’s a 1-year-old bulldog-retriever- labrador mix.

The volunteers at the Humane Society say he has lots of energy and loves to go for walks and play in water. While he comes from a family with children, Diezel prefers older kids because he doesn’t quite know his own strength. He is crate trained and partially house trained.

TYGA

This week’s Perfect Pet is Tyga. he’s a one-year-old chihuahua-dachshund mix. The volunteers say he takes a little while to warm up to new people–but once he does, he’s very affectionate. Tyga gets a little anxious when he’s by himself so he needs an adoptive home with someone who is around a lot.

SAMANTHA

Meet Samantha. This tiny tiger is tempting and the Humane Society for Greater Savannah is giving you another reason.

Since Samantha has been there for more than 35 days, the shelter is waiving her adoption fee. Volunteers tell us this 4-year-old cat loves to curl up in sunny spots or just your lap.