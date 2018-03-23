Lowcountry plans March For Our Lives rally and march

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – The national March For Our Lives student walk out was last week, but this Saturday, the movement is calling on the community.

“Every time this happens, I have to reassure my students,” said Jana Shea, the Lowcountry’s walk organizer and a teacher at H.E. McCracken Middle School, “They’re scared, they’re scared to come to school, and they want the reassurance that we’re doing everything we can do to protect them.”

Shea’s been teaching for 25 years and says locking doors and running drills isn’t enough when it comes to the threat of school shooters.

“We need gun reform,” she said.

She’s teamed up with groups like Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America joining Parkland students’ national call for gun reform.

“We don’t want to live like this, our kids are afraid to go to school,” said Maggie Hammer, with the Lowcountry chapter of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense

She said she’s been fighting for change since Sandy Hook.

“I was a teacher and the idea of 1st graders being shot in a classroom was kind of unsettling to say the least,” Hammer said, “There were thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers are wonderful, but they aren’t enough. And people say well it’s not the right time to talk about gun violence, well it’s passed time…. In February 2018, we got 17 more reasons to keep going.”

These women face opponents who fight for the country’s second amendment: the right to bear arms for protection.

“We want to respect their second amendment,” Hammer responded, “But we want to also, make it safe for everyone.”

Shea said they’re looking for actions like “restrictions placed on automatic weapons, that the screening for gun purchasing is better, that there’s going to be a digitized register system set in place to register guns and keep track of who has the guns.”

Their approach to change starts in schools.

“We can only control what we can control within the school. So we can’t really control the gun laws,” said , H.E. McCracken Middle School Principal Jerry Henderson, “Within the schools, initially, what we’re going to be focusing on is continuing with the procedures that we have in place, making sure that they’re sound, making sure that we improve and refine those safety procedures or drills.”

The next step is joining the national March For Our Lives with the community.

“With the 2018 elections coming up,” Shea said, the community has “the power to help change this for us, to help our children be safe in school.”

The Lowcountry event is Saturday March 24th, at McCracken Middle School in Bluffton with a rally at 10 a.m. and a march at 11 a.m.

However, organizer say it’s not just a one day thing, it’s a movement for change until school shootings stop.