Lawsuit filed by student after announcement that Savannah Law School is closing

Less than 48 hours after officials from Savannah Law School held a meeting with students and announced the local facility is closing in May, a student has filed legal action.

A Hinesville woman, Jordan Crewe filed the lawsuit Friday afternoon, indicating that she may not be able to become an attorney now.

The suit says that Crewe took night classes in Savannah while continuing to work as a full time paralegal and has even been offered a job as an attorney by the firm where she is now employed.

The suit claims that defendants promised crew a scholarship of $7500 per semester and that she has also borrowed thousands of dollars toward her education . It also claims that closure of the school is due in part to mismanagement and alleges that the school opened the local campus with a long term plan to sell the property on Drayton street to make a profit. The property is the old Candler Hospital. It seems punitive damages.

In a statement Thursday, officials with Savannah Law School said nothing about a sale. This is the statement in full:

March 22, 2018,

The Board of Directors of Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School has made the difficult decision to discontinue operations at its branch campus in Savannah – Savannah Law School. Since the branch was first established seven years ago, there has been an unforeseen national decline in both opportunities for legal employment and a corresponding decline in the national law school applicant pool.

The Board’s decision was prompted by the continued small student enrollment at the branch. As such, it was the Board’s responsibility to acknowledge that a viable program of legal education could not be sustained at that location.

Current students at the Savannah campus will be given options and ongoing support. Each student will have the opportunity to complete his or her legal education at another site in Savannah. Alternatively, any student may complete his or her degree at the Atlanta campus. Regardless of which of the two options a student elects, he or she will retain all academic credits earned and current scholarships.

The Law School is proud of both of its current students and alumni and wishes them continued success in their studies and the practice of law. We know that the community that was built by Savannah Law School will continue to thrive.