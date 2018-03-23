Georgia Southern students celebrate the Holi Festival

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Over 700 students were covered from head to toe in red, yellow and true blue color powder. It’s all part of the annual Holi Festival Celebration at Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus.

“It’s the festival that celebrates the Hindu and Indian cultures,” says Multicultural Affairs Director Takeshia Brown. “It’s the welcoming of spring and pretty much telling winter good bye.

It is the fourth year Southern has taken part in this tradition and every year its deeper meaning gets passed on to more people.

“It’s also a means of forgiving your enemies. It’s an opportunity to kind of ask for forgiveness and talking about starting all things new.

But the highlight of the ceremony is having a little colorful fun.

“The powder is symbolic. Once everyone is covered in the colors, we’re all the same. It talks about the diversity it shows the beauty of color and the beauty of difference.”

According to Brown, the Festival is another great example of how students are learning of other cultures and their traditions from around the globe.

“As a growing institution, we have students that are from all parts of the world. Several students that are international and several students have ties to India and other Hindu parts of the world. So this is a great opportunity for them to have a piece of their culture reflected here in Georgia.”