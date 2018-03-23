Georgia Southern Changes Weekend Baseball Schedule

Story Courtesy Georgia Southern Athletics

Georgia Southern’s Baseball series against Appalachian State has been adjusted again, with Sunday’s series finale moved to Saturday evening. The Eagles and Mountaineers will play a 4 p.m. doubleheader with a 45 minute break between games.

Fans who show their ticket stub from Saturday’s softball doubleheader against ULM will get free admission to both games. Please go to GSEagles.com/Tickets for additional information, as well as to purchase tickets.

Georgia Southern Athletics provides current information on all its sports through its official website, GSEagles.com, which is fully responsive across all mobile devices. Information on Eagle athletics can also be found through social media channels facebook.com/GSAthletics, twitter.com/GSAthletics and Instagram.com/GSAthletics. To purchase tickets to Georgia Southern athletics events, visit GSEagles.com/tickets.

In order to expedite entry and provide a safe environment for all patrons and participants, Georgia Southern Athletics has implemented a Clear Bag Policy for all ticketed sporting events, effective Aug. 1, 2017. Fans can find the complete policy as well as an FAQ section at GSEagles.com/ClearBag.