Breaking News: Fmr. Georgia Gov. Zell Miller dies at age 86

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. (AP) – Foundation says former U.S. Sen. and Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, a lifelong Democrat, has died at age 86.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal released the following statement following the death of Miller: “It is with a heavy heart that Sandra and I offer Shirley our deepest condolences on the passing of her devoted husband, Zell. Georgia has lost a favorite son and a true statesmen, and I’ve lost a dear friend. Zell’s legacy is unequaled and his accomplishments in public service are innumerable. Without question, our state and our people are better off because of him. But the mark Zell made in his private life—as a dutiful son, a loving husband, and a proud father and grandfather—are the ones of which I’m sure he was most proud. I was honored to serve with him in the Senate and have cherished his counsel for decades. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones, of which he had many. May God bless him and keep him.”

Georgia Senator David Perdue released a statement: ““Bonnie and I join all Georgians in mourning the loss of former Governor and U.S. Senator Zell Miller. Zell Miller touched the lives of many as a teacher, Marine, public servant, and friend. Throughout his career, Zell Miller was a strong advocate for the value of a public education and made it his mission to ensure Georgia students had the opportunity to pursue a college degree. Because of his work on the HOPE Scholarship Program, over 1.8 million Georgians have been able to attend a public college or university in Georgia who may not have been able to otherwise. His legacy will live on through them. Bonnie and I are praying for Shirley and the Miller family during this very difficult time.”

The Miller Foundation posted the following letter on their website:

“Miller Institute Foundation CEO Bryan Miller announced today that former Georgia Governor and U.S. Senator Zell Miller has died after being treated for Parkinson’s Disease. Governor Miller was 86 years old. He passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side.

“My grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his family,” said Miller. “The people of Georgia have lost one of our state’s finest public servants.”

“As his grandson, I learned more from Zell Miller both professionally and personally than from anyone else I have encountered. He was more than my grandfather. He was my dear friend and mentor. I cherish all the time we spent together. I will never forget the lessons he taught me, his witty sense of humor, or his contagious smile. Our family will miss him terribly.”

An obituary and public condolence book are available on the Miller Institute Foundation’s website at http://millerfoundation.com/service-information/

The family is not receiving visitors and asks for privacy as they mourn this tremendous loss. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Miller Institute Foundation in memory of Zell Miller. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

More on Governor Zell Miller

Zell Miller served as Mayor of Young Harris from 1959-1960. He served as a Georgia State Senator from 1961-1964. He served as Lieutenant Governor of Georgia for 16 years from 1975-1991. He is currently the longest serving Lieutenant Governor in Georgia history.

Zell Miller served as the 79th Governor of Georgia from 1991-1999. As Governor, he created the HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Scholarship and Georgia’s Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program. He went on to serve in the U.S. Senate from 2000-2005.

Today, more than 1.8 million students have gone to college in Georgia on HOPE Scholarships and more than 1.6 million four-year olds have begun their education through Georgia’s Pre-K Program. These were his proudest achievements in his 46-year career in public service”