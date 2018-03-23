Attempted kidnapping at Beaufort Walmart prompts social media buzz

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Some people believe a Facebook post out of the Lowcountry about an attempted abduction scare is just a hoax. But News 3 has learned it is real and a police report has been filed in Beaufort.

Police are calling it suspicious behavior and there is an active investigation.

The victim says it happened a Walmart parking lot between 5 and 6:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. The woman reports a man followed her through the store,then two other men approached her when she left with an employee escort to her vehicle. That action may be what saved her.No one was hurt and word of the incident is spreading beyond social media.

Kirstie Semler of Beaufort said, “One of my friend’s husband’s got sent home with a letter about it as well–just to be kind of more prepared; just to take care of yourself and watch your back.”

The risk of such an attack is why shoppers we spoke with say they pay attention to their surroundings.

Lenora Mulligan said, “When I come out, I make sure …I pay attention. But everyone should really pay attention to their surroundings because you don’t know who is who in these days and time–you really don’t.”

And Semler add, “I’m not surprised at all. We just moved here from Norfolk, Virginia, where this was happening as well, so I’ve been on my guard and prepared the last couple of years.”

That preparation can make a difference.

Mulligan says she tries to keep her guard up in vulnerable situations.

“And especially for ladies; what we like to do, some of us like to do, we wait until we get to our cars to look for our keys–we should have it in our hand before we walk out the store.”

And remember, if you’re the victim of an attempted abduction or kidnapping, if you feel you should post that on social media, by all means do so–but the first call you should make is to police.