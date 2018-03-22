Toking tot video leads to Raleigh mom’s arrest

WRAL Staff Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.

In the video, which was shot in January, 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton gives her 1-year-old a joint to smoke.

The video was widely shared with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved.

They did, and on Wednesday, Lofton was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

Lofton has previous charges of simple assault, simple affray and violation of pretrial release conditions

The 1-year-old has been placed in child protective services.

 

