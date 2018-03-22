Teenager pleads ‘not guilty’ during arraignment for murder of Savannah student

Savannah — (WSAV)

An arraignment hearing was held Thursday for a 16 year old boy charged with murdering a Windsor Forest High School student.

Jeffery Burton entered a not guilty plea in court. He faces 13 counts — including malice and felony murder in the shooting death of 15 year old George Akins, Jr., last October.

Investigators said a fight broke out between two groups that night, and ended in gunfire. Police arrested Burton two days after the crime. We spoke to Akins’ father shortly after the shooting.

“I am grateful for the 15 years that God has blessed me with this child. He’s bringing so many in. He’s showing so much of the great purpose he has and the legacy that he is leaving. I pray that I could have a legacy like that,” says George Akins, Sr., father.

A judge will decide in May if this case is ready for trial. Burton will be tried as an adult.