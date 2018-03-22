Suspect pleads not guilty to deadly City Market crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teen accused of killing a pedestrian while trying to outrun police last July 4 entered a ‘not guilty’ plea in court today.

Investigators say Jerry Chambers was the driver of a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting. While he trying to get away, investigators say Chambers hit and killed local restaurant manager Scott Waldrup as he walked near Bay and Barnard streets.

Two of the passengers in Chambers’ car were also killed in the crash — 17-year-old Spencer Stuckey and 20-year-old Gabriel Magulias.

Chambers was connected to a shooting and robbery in 2016 at Savannah Mall, but then a minor, he was found not guilty by a judge.

This time a jury may have their say on his case — and his future.

He faces three counts of felony murder, fleeing from police and homicide by vehicle. Chambers will stand trial later this year and could see a life sentence.