Reading to preemies at Memorial

A show of compassion and love for premature babies at memorial hospital.

volunteers and parents read to babies today — as part of the savannah rotary club’s read-in.

Research shows low birth weights can cause a risk of language delays.

The march of dimes nicu family support coordinator says reading to babies will help boost their skills and set them up for success.



“They each received a free book to encourage parents to continue to read to thier child.

It’s really important to begin building a child’s literacy skills right from day one,” says Trisha Nuttall.

If you have a desire for reading to babies in the hospital contact Memorial’s Volunteer Services program.



If you are interested in helping moms and babies you can by joining the March for Babies Walk on Saturday, April 28th in Daffin Park.

News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw is the event’s co-chair.

The March of Dimes is working to empower families with the knowledge and tools they need to have healthier pregnancies.

Sign up for the walk here.